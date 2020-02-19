Camille Ann Thill KILLINGTON — Camille Ann Thill, 82, died Feb. 13, 2020, of pancreatic cancer. She was born Aug. 10, 1937, in Hackensack, New Jersey, the daughter of Carlo and Avril Augusto. Family members include her husband of 58 years, Ray Thill; two sons, Raymond and Tom; four grandchildren; and a sibling, Carlo Augusto. The memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Church of Our Savior, 316 Mission Farm Road, Killington, followed by a reception. Arrangements are by Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock. For online condolences, visit cabotfh.com.
