Candace Fish LUDLOW — Candace Fish, 65, of Ludlow and formerly of Rutland, passed away on Feb. 22, 2019, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born Feb. 1, 1954, in Rutland, the daughter of Arthur and Helen (Kapitan) Fish. She attended Lincoln School and Rutland Junior and Senior High schools. It was during that period she became a tap dancer, piano player and model for children's clothing with her close friend, Carol Wolk, at Carol's parents' store, Wolk's Tots and Teens, in Rutland. Candy was also an accomplished figure skater spending countless hours at the Rotary Field rink skating and helping other children learn to skate. Not long after graduating, following in her mom's and several aunts' footsteps, she took a job in the food service industry at the Wobbly II in Rutland where she wowed her coworkers and patrons for years with her great looks, sparkling personality and natural talent for the business. After leaving the Wobbly, Candy took a short time position as an aide at the Brandon Training School. Although she enjoyed the position in Brandon, she knew her true passion in life was in the food service industry so she continued on her journey working at the Furnace Brook Market Place, Pappy's, Tappa's, as well as several landmark establishments, including Churchill's, South Station and Sam's Steakhouse in Ludlow. Candy also worked as a hostess-bartender at Sawdi's Steakhouse, a position that had been held by her Aunt Marion Kapitan for many years. Candy embodied creativity and was an expert at manifesting beauty and enjoyment in this world. Her culinary skills were well developed through her love of food and determination toward perfection, from sacred family receipts, such as halupki (stuffed cabbage) to fine pastries, as well as her own personal creations. Whenever Candy came through the door to a gathering, the bounty of her creativity came with her whether as a culinary delight, spectacular bouquet, or a one-of-a-kind handmade gift. Other creative loves included finding and reupholstering antique furniture, making her home a sanctuary of visual interest, and growing and arranging cut flowers. She especially enjoyed her annual pilgrimage to Clarendon Springs to spend a week camping with her very close (some lifelong) friends, appropriately know as The Keepers. Candy also enjoyed traveling with her friends to such places as Naples, Florida, Aruba, the Turks & Caicos Islands, as well as frequent road trips with her close friend and neighbor, Liz Lombard, of Ludlow. Candy was also a collector of prints, paintings, duck decoys and those magnificent hats and jewelry. Candy was a dedicated and beloved friend to many over the years, including her very close friend, Suzanne Clemons. In November of 2008, and in the final months of her life, Suzanne appointed Candy trustee of the Suzanne Clemons Prevention of Animal Cruelty Trust which was created by Suzanne in her will knowing that Candy would fulfill her wishes. Since her appointment, Candy committed the rest of her life tirelessly working to provide funding for pet owners and their pets in need of care, as well as caring for animals that have been abused. Through her hard work and determination, as well as her abiding love for animals, she provided many with care and others with a second chance at life. Candy was predeceased by her parents and close friend and companion, Peter the cat, whom she loved dearly. Candy is survived by two brothers Robert (Margret) Fish, of Maidstone, and David (Vicki) Fish, of Pittsford; three aunts Marjorie Eddy, of Wallingford, Sue Richards, of Brandon, Leah Kapitan, of Proctor; cousins, a nephew, niece, great-niece and two great-nephews. Appreciation is extended to Dr. Eisemann, Dr. Richard Lovett, Leonard DeLorenzo, RPAC, and the entire staff of the Foley Cancer Center whose exemplary care eased the difficulty of Candy's care. For those who wish, commemorative contributions may be made to: The Foley Cancer, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701; or The Suzanne Clemons Prevention of Animal Trust, P.O. Box 261, Ludlow, VT 05149. Please come join us on June 9, 2019, from 1-5 p.m. at the Rutland Country Club to celebrate the life of this extraordinary lady. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.