Candace Laflam LACONIA, N.H. — Candace (Memé) Laflam, 76, passed away on Aug. 26, 2021, at the Genesis Center on Blueberry Lane in Laconia, after a long illness. Candy was born Feb. 2, 1945, in Laconia, New Hampshire, to the late Walter and Nena (Norris) Easton. For 56 years (Feb. 27, 1965) she was married to Donald Laflam. “Alllll my life!” she would often say. Candy’s greatest love was her family, most notably her four grandchildren. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader and she didn’t miss a sports game (or painful concert) her daughters played. She enjoyed sewing and made clothes for her daughters which she enthusiastically resumed once her grandchildren were born. She enjoyed her flower gardens and feeding birds, pansies and cardinals being her very favorites. Over the years, she adopted and loved many cats, often rescuing barn cats and sometimes sharing them with her daughters. Before she became ill, she was an avid reader. She was a member of a local quilters group and was a director for the Leavitt Park Association. Candy graduated from Belmont High School in 1963 and attended New Hampshire College of Accounting and Commerce in Manchester, which is now Southern New Hampshire University, and where her two youngest grandchildren are now enrolled. She worked at Scott and Williams until her oldest daughter was born. Candy and Don bought their first home on Bacon Drive in Gilford, New Hampshire. In the late-1970s, the family of four moved to Wallingford, Vermont, where Candy worked as a teacher’s aide at Clarendon Elementary School, for the U.S. Forest Service out of the Manchester Center, Vermont, office for eight years, and as the Wallingford Town Administrator for another four years. She retired in 1998. Candy is survived by her loving and dedicated husband, Donald; as well as daughters, Rebecca Laflam and husband Gary Hochheiser, of Falmouth, Maine, and Suzanne Sheppard and husband Matthew Sheppard, of Bow, New Hampshire; her grandchildren, Griffin, Anna, Nicholas and Casey; and a cousin, Penny Garneau, of Rochester, New Hampshire. Candy was predeceased by her parents. A donation in memory of Candace Laflam can be made to Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. Calling hours will be held on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, New Hampshire. A Celebration of a Life well-lived and -loved will be held in a separate location after calling hours. Burial will be held at a later date. Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, New Hampshire, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.