Candice B. Grenier HYDEVILLE — Candice B. Grenier, 69, of Hydeville died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Mountain View Center in Rutland. She was born on July 15, 1950, in Granville, NY, the daughter of Erving and Joyce (Spaulding) Berry. Mrs. Grenier graduated from the Poultney High School in 1969. She worked as a waitress for many years at Jim's Diner, then Birdseye Diner in Castleton until becoming employed by Midway Oil at the Fair Haven Dunkin Donuts and then the Irving Gas Station in Poultney until her retirement. She enjoyed flower gardening, arts, crafts and ceramics. Survivors include three sons Jeremy Grenier of Poultney, Darren Grenier of Poultney and Michael Grenier of Rutland; a sister, Cheryl Kail of Burlington, a brother, Chad Berry of Wells; five grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; and her husband, Mark Grenier, on Oct 18, 2013. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Durfee Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Poultney Fire Department, 263 Beamar St., Poultney, VT 05764.
