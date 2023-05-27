Capt. Albert A. Frink COLUMBIA, SC — Capt. Albert Addison Frink, 103, of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Born in Malden, Massachusetts, on December 3, 1919, he was a son of the late Horace Everett Frink and Louise Alberta Johnson. His 103 years of life were adventurous and lived to the fullest. Capt. Frink was the loving husband to the late Rigmor Josefine Frink, who he met while she was working as a stewardess on his plane. They married on August 27, 1963, and enjoyed a long, successful marriage of 60 years. His greatest love was his family, his wife Rigmor and their children. His passion in life was flying. Starting his career in the United States Army Air Corps on a prop plane all the way to the Concorde (with two round the world speed records in between). He flew everything striving for safety, accuracy and really nothing less than perfection. Capt. Frink retired from Pan American Airlines after dedicating over 40 years. He was kind to everyone he met, felt strongly that each person had a duty to help others in need, and was always ready with a hug, welcoming anyone into his home. Capt. Frink has impacted so many people in so many uplifting ways and will be truly missed. Survivors include his daughters, Marit Frink and Tanya McDonald; grandchildren, Tom, Tracey, Corey Hayes, Megan Hayes, Trace McDonald, and Tyler McDonald. In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by his sons, Todd Frink and Bud Frink. A Celebration of Life for Captain Frink will be held privately in Vermont and announce by the family. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.