Carl Henry Davison Sr. CHESTER — Carl Henry Davison Sr., 87, a lifelong resident of Chester, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 at the Vermont Veteran’s Home in Bennington with his family by his side. He was born July 17, 1934, in Chester, the son of James Henry and Marjory (Howard) Davison. As a child, he worked on his family farm in Andover. He graduated from Chester High School in 1953. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps from 1954-1957. Following his honorable discharge, he found his “calling” a few years later taking a job as a “truck driver” for St. Johnsbury Trucking Co. in Bellows Falls until his retirement. During his retirement, he worked at several other jobs in the area. Mr. Davison enjoyed tinkering and fixing things. Survivors include a son Carl H. (Julia) Davison Jr of Florida; grandson Jeremey and granddaughter Sasha and a great grandson; a daughter Andrea (Albert) Greene of Fair Haven; grandson Joseph (Maren) Lindberg and grandson Cody, a great grandson and a great granddaughter, a sister Wanda (Hank) Mauti of Andover, niece Michelle (Stuart) and two great grandnieces and several other nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Linda in 2018. The family would like to thank the Nurses and staff at the Vermont Veterans Home for everything they do. Per Carl’s request there will be no services. A private graveside interment will be held at a later date in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Chester. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vermont Veterans Home, 325 North Street, Bennington, VT 05201-1937 or your local Humane Society. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven, VT.
