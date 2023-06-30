Carl Jacubetz Jr. SALMON, ID — Carl Jacubetz Jr. passed away on April 20, 2023, after a short illness. Carl was born on August 28, 1951, in Passaic, New Jersey. He later attended High School in Mahwah, New Jersey where he graduated from Mahwah High School in 1970. After his graduation he went on a trip west, eventually settling in Jackson Hole Wyoming. In 2015 he moved to Salmon, Idaho where he resided until his death. Carl loved the outdoors, fishing, hiking, camping, and in recent years prospecting. He also loved working on his house and in his garden. He was predeceased by his parents Charles Jacubetz and Sylvia Mancini Jacubetz. He is survived by his two sisters, Lois Jacubetz and Charlotte Gillam and her husband William of Rutland, VT. Carl has requested no calling hours. A funeral mass will be said on July 14, 2023, at 10am at Christ the King Church in Rutland. Burial will follow immediately at St. Joseph Cemetery.
