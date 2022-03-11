Carl L. Bryant RUTLAND — Carl Leslie Bryant, 65, died Tuesday, March 7, 2022, at Albany, New York, Medical Center. He was born Dec. 21, 1956, in Middlebury, the son of Don A. and Virginia B. (Greeno) Bryant. He grew up in Rutland County. Mr. Bryant had worked as a metal fabricator at Al Melanson Co. in Rutland and also at Hannaford’s. He enjoyed hiking, camping, fishing, riding his bike, and was an avid Boston Red Sox and Miami Dolphins fan. Survivors include his mother, Virginia Greeno Lappie; eight siblings, Dawn and Amy Bryant, Holly, Denise, Debbie, Cheryl, Frank and Doug Westcott; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father and four siblings, John, Mike, Beth and Julie Westcott. A Celebration of Life will be July 2 at the American Legion in Brandon, at a time to be announced. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home, Brandon.
