Carl Lewis Jones MANCHESTER CENTER — Carl Lewis Jones, 83, a resident of The Meadows, passed away July 8, 2019, at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. Funeral services for Carl will be held July 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place, Manchester Center. Interment will be private. There are no visiting hours. To send the family personal condolences and for complete obituary details, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place, Manchester Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.