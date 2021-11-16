Carl O. Anderson RUTLAND — The memorial service for Carl Olney Anderson, 78, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, formerly of Rutland, who died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, was held Nov. 12, at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ. The Rev. Terry Hanley, of Castleton, officiated. Alastair Stout was the musician. Eulogist was a son, Kyle Anderson. Rutland County Bar Association formed the honor guard. Burial was in Grace Church Memorial Garden. The reception was held at Rutland Country Club. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
