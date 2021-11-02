Carl O. Anderson RUTLAND — Carl Olney Anderson, 78, formerly of Rutland, died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at home, Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Born in Rutland, Vermont, the son of the late Axel J. and Jane (Olney) Anderson, he was predeceased by a son, Aaron Carl Anderson, and his mother, Mary Holland Anderson Norris. A graduate of Rutland High School, he was first string All State End and qualified for New England Track Meet. At Allegheny College, he was Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity and graduated from Boston University with a Juris Doctor. He returned to Rutland and became an attorney and worked at several law firms before he started his own practice. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force National Guard. Very involved with youth sports, he was a coach for Little League baseball and junior hockey for several years. He was a golf coach for Mount St. Joseph Academy, assistant golf coach for Waccamaw High School, South Carolina, golf team and assistant kicking football coach for St. James (South Carolina) High School. Mr. Anderson was president of Rutland Regional Chamber of Commerce and PEGTV. He enjoyed reading, watching college football, playing golf and became a rules official where he enjoyed talking rules to people. A director of the Vermont Golf Association (VGA), he became a VGA Director of Rules and officiated at the Vermont Junior Amateur and USGA Amateur. He was a member of Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, Rutland, Vermont, for 65 years, a deacon, on a search committee for a new minister, on diaconate and church moderator. Upon retirement, he moved to Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, and enjoyed being a substitute teacher in the Horry and Georgetown counties school system. He retired from being an attorney but wanted to keep busy so he worked as a probate paralegal for the law firm of Davis & Boyd in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Survivors include his wife, Candy Anderson, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; a brother, Rev. Robert Lewis Anderson, York, Pennsylvania; sons, Kyle Jonathan, of Burlington, Vermont, and Seth Edward (Sera), of Charlotte, Vermont; stepdaughter, Stacey Johnson, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; daughter-in-law, Melissa Anderson, of Wilmington, South Carolina; grandchildren, Ryan, Katie, Caden and Kaemon Magee; nephew, Calvin Anderson; niece, Chrissy Kubasiak-Moody; and many friends. In lieu of flowers, preference donations to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or a charity of your choice. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, 8 Court St., Rutland, Vermont. The Rev. Dr. Alberta W. Wallace, intentional interim, will officiate. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.