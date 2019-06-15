Carl R. Swanson FAIR HAVEN — Carl Robert Swanson, 92, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the home of his daughter in Fair Haven. Mr. Swanson was born in Manhattan, New York City, on May 4, 1927. He was the son of Karl Oscar Frederick and Jeannie Amanda (Magnasson) Svensson. He was a graduate of the New York School of Interior Design. He had worked for several years in furnishings for firms in New York City. He was employed as branch manager and designer for an office in Glens Falls, New York and later joined the design team of the parent company. He came to Vermont in 1966 and later owned and operated his own design firm, involved in design projects both commercial and residential. In 1980 he accepted a position as Residential Advisor for the Job Corps. In 1990 he was employed by Howard Mental Health Agency and in 1996 was employed by Northwest Counseling and support services in St. Albans. He was an amateur archaeologist involved in a number of digs in Northern Vermont, under the auspices of the University of Vermont Anthropology Department. He is survived by his daughter Kristian Knight Mestyan, with whom he made his home; a granddaughter, Samantha Mestyan; and a great granddaughter, Samaya Mestyan all of Fair Haven; and his former wife, Heather Swanson-Jordan. Several cousins in Sweden also survive him. He was predeceased by his grandson Steven Mestyan. The funeral service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven. Following the service, the family will receive friends at the Fair Haven Inn for a time of remembrance. The graveside committal service and burial will take place on Monday, at 2:30 p.m., in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in his memory to; Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
