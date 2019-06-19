Carl Robert Swanson rites FAIR HAVEN — The funeral service for Carl Robert Swanson, 92, who died June 11, 2019, was held Monday, June 17, at Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven. Family and friends shared in the service. A reception followed at Fair Haven Inn. The committal service took place in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. Military honors were accorded by Brandon American Legion Post #55, led by Chaplain Bert Reynolds. The bagpiper was Francis Dechame. Paul Scott sounded taps. The American flag was presented to the daughter, Kristian Mestyan.
