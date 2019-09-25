Carl William Fuller POULTNEY — Carl William Fuller, 70, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at his home. He was born May 11, 1949, in Orwell, the son of Carl F. and Susan (Spaulding) Fuller. He graduated from Poultney High School in 1967, and from Lyndon State. Mr. Fuller was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam, where he was awarded an Army Commendation Medal and a Bronze Star. Following his honorable discharge, he returned home where he worked as a bartender for a while. He was the curator at Hubbardton Battlefield in Hubbardton for 28 years, retiring due to ill health. He was an avid reader and enjoyed lawn sales, fishing and the Tunbridge Fair. Survivors include three siblings Gloria Ruth Goyette, of Poultney, with whom he made his home, Fred Fuller, of Hubbardton, Florence “Pat” Waite, of Rutland; many nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins. Mr. Fuller was predeceased by a sister, Marion Gosselin. The funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven, where calling hours are from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. prior to the service. Burial with military honors will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, in White Church Cemetery in Crown Point, New York. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Poultney Rescue Squad, 409 Vermont Route 30, South Poultney, VT 05764.
