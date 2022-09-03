Carla Carpenter Wark Lyon JACKSONVILLE, FL — Carla Wark Lyon, 82, died on August 14, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. She was born Carla Elizabeth Carpenter in Haverhill, NH on July 11, 1940, the daughter of Henry “Jake” and Catherine “Kay” Henderson Carpenter. She attended schools in Newbury, VT, Simsbury, CT and Orwell, VT and graduated from high school from South Broward High School in Hollywood, Florida in 1958. She served a 6-year apprenticeship with the International Typographical Union in Teterboro, NJ. She was a proofreader and graphic artist for many years. She and her first husband, Ian Wark (deceased), founded The Highland Press in Middlebury, VT. She taught Sunday school in the Methodist church in Mendon and Middlebury, VT and Jacksonville, FL. She was a member of the Gilman Chapter #88, Order of the Eastern Star, in West Rutland, VT. She married Gary E. Lyon, Sr. of Jacksonville, FL on July 30, 1983. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her father and mother, Henry “Jake” and Catherine “Kay” Henderson Carpenter, step-father Dr. James H. Howard, brother-in-law Roy Nickerson, ex-husband and friend, Ian J.P. Wark and an infant sister. Carla is survived by two daughters, Alisa Kay Wark and Deanna Lee Wark Burrough (her husband, Luke), stepson, Gary Lyon Jr., her sister, Donna Nickerson Ouellette and her husband, Edmond, her brother, Bud Carpenter and his wife, Beth, one grandson, Ian Luke Burrough and one granddaughter, Kaylee Elizabeth Burrough, her ex husband’s son, Douglas Wark, three nieces, Dana Booska (Jim), Kim Alexander (John), and Nedra Boutwell (Todd), and her nephew, Russ Nickerson and their children, several cousins, including Genora Carpenter Douglas. Burial service will be held 11:30 am on September 11, 2022 at Mountain View Cemetery in Orwell, VT 05760
