Carlanna E. English POULTNEY - Carlanna E. English, 67, died unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born Oct. 23, 1951, in Hartford, Connecticut, the daughter of Carl and Shirley (Tucker) English. Ms. English graduated from Mount Abraham High School. Survivors include three children Christopher Drummond, of Danby, Michael Miachaud, of Poultney, Jennifer Gagne, of Massachusetts; a sister, Sheila English, of Middlebury; several grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Jason Drummond; and two siblings Mellissa and Daryl English. There are no public services. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home.
