Carlene E. Bennett RUTLAND — Carlene E. Bennett, the eldest daughter of Carl E. and Hellin (Hella) Carlson, died Thursday evening, March 12, 2020, at her residence. She entered the Mary Fletcher School of Nursing, graduating in 1962, a recipient of the Platka Cup. For seven years, she remained at the “Fletcher” as staff nurse, then head nurse until her marriage May 30, 1970, to Theodore W. "Bill" Bennett. Carlene then joined Bill in Richmond, Virginia, where she continued her career at Retreat Hospital as assistant head nurse, nurse thanatologist, assisted in the development of, and coordinated the first certified hospice program in Virginia. She then became Cancer Program coordinator securing approval as a Community Hospital Cancer Program by the American College of Surgeons and later for the Bon Secour St. Francis Medical Center while also serving as a certified cancer registrar. While in Virginia, Carlene served on Church Council and the Board of Circle Center Adult Day Services and taught Sunday school. Upon her retirement in 2011, she and Bill returned to Vermont to be closer to family. While there, she served on the Board of the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging, remained active in church as a Eucharistic visitor, served as a lector and on the Altar Committee. Throughout her life, Carlene cherished her Finnish and Swedish heritage, sharing it with her nieces and nephews and their children who enriched her and Bill’s life and offered much support. She was ever grateful for the lasting support of her childhood and Richmond friends. Survivors include her husband, Bill; sisters, Hellin Leclaire, New York, and Cynthia (Dennis) Pengelly, Connecticut; brothers-in-law, Walter (Betty) Ladabouche, Vermont, Robert (Alice) Bennett, Vermont, and family, Steven (Carol) Bennett, Florida, and family; nephews, Anthony (Becki) Leclaire and family, Jason (Carol) Ladabouche and family; niece, Kelly (Chris) Thompson and family, Vermont; and special cousin, William (Judy) Hella and family, Vermont. Services are pending for a later date with the Aldous Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Carlene suggests a gift to Circle Center Adult Day Services, 4900 Marshall St., Richmond, VA 23230; or Foley Cancer Center, c/o RRMC 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
