Carlene McLellan RUTLAND — Carlene McLellan, 64, formerly of Castleton, died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born Sept. 27, 1957, in Springfield, the daughter of Eugene and Josephine (McLellan) McLellan. She spent most of her career as a waitress in local restaurants. and she enjoyed playing bingo. Survivors include three sons, Jason Gould, of Danby, Peter Gould Jr., of North Carolina, Joshua Gould, of Newport; two sisters, Darlene Shaw of Wallingford, Dale Dunbar, of Wells; two brothers, Mark McLellan, of Danby, Randy McLellan, of Wallingford; and one granddaughter. A graveside service will be at a later date in Danby-Scottsville Cemetery. Arrangements are by Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home.
