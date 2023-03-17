Carleton “Buzz” Lindberg CAVENDISH — Carleton "Buzz" Lindberg (aka Walter) was born February 6th, 1949, in Branford CT and passed March 13th, 2023, at Springfield Hospital with his loving wife at his side. He grew up in Branford and moved with his family to Cavendish VT where he finished his senior year of high school. He then enlisted in the Navy as he loved the water and chose that as his way to serve. After the Navy he met and fell in love with the love of his life Pam. After a short courtship, they announced their engagement New Years Eve 1972, married soon after on July 7th, 1973 and welcomed two children, Shawn and Sheri. He started his own business as an electrician, called Wildwood Farm. Buzz then spent some time working in the private sector, and then spent 33 years as a Master Electrician at General Electric, where he retired from to spend more time with family and pursue his hobbies. Hobbies for Buzz were a way to stave off the long winter, relive his childhood, as well as provide entertainment and bonding with his children. Notable family memories include hydro boat racing, RC racing, creating the “Gorilla Cart”, and spending time at Stoney Creek. Buzz was predeceased by his mother and father Mavis (Falk) and Harry, sister Loraine “Cookie” Shand, and survived by his wife Pam (Lawrence), children Shawn and Sheri Eggebraaten, their spouses Meagan and Brett as well as his three grandchildren Sierra, Mallory and Jakob Eggebraaten, his brother Loren, as well as several nieces and nephews. Those who knew him (and there are lots of them!), loved him. A Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Buzz’s name may be made to: South Shore Outboard Association, PO Box 1258, East Hampstead, NH 03826. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, VT is assisting the family with the arrangements.
