Carlos J. Blakely RUTLAND — Carlos J. Blakely, 87, of Rutland and Shelburne, died at Wake Robin Health Care in Shelburne. He was born in Rutland March 24, 1934, the son of Earl H. and Ellen (Hanley) Blakely. Mr. Blakely was a 1952 graduate of Rutland High School, received his bachelor's degree from Fitchburg State College in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, in 1957 and received his master's degree in 1961 from Pennsylvania State College in State College, Pennsylvania. Carlos was a teacher of Vocational/Technical subjects at Middlebury Union High School from 1957 to 1961; a teacher at South Burlington High School from 1961 to 1965; and at Essex Junction High School from 1971 to 1978. Mr. Blakely was a City of Burlington Voc/Tech Director from 1965 to 1971. In 1978, Mr. Blakely was a developer and appraiser with Blakely-Ladd Associates until 1984. He served as town assessor and planner for Shelburne from 1984 to 1990. He served as town assessor for Williston from 1990, retiring in 1995. He was a member of St. Peter Church in Rutland and St. Catherine Church in Shelburne. Surviving is a nephew, Thomas R. Fuller and wife Jan, of Woburn, Massachusetts, and their children, Jason and Darrell. He was predeceased by his sister, Jean B. Fuller, who died Nov. 26, 1997. Graveside services will be held Saturday, Nov 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Calvary Cemetery. There are no visiting hours or funeral service scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
