Carlos J. Shanahan RUTLAND — Carlos Joseph Shanahan, 70, of Rutland, passed away April 4, 2022, at his home. Carl was born on May 26, 1951, the fifth child of James and Frieda (Colvin) Shanahan. Carl grew up in the “Gut.” He spent eight years at St. Peter's School and later graduated from MSJ class of 1969. In 1975, he received his B.S. degree from Castleton State College. On Sept. 20, 1975, he married the love of his life, Diane Champine, at St. Peter Church. They had two children, Carlos and Christol. Carl worked for over 32 years at Calvary Cemetery and over 34 years at MetroMail. After the plant closed, he worked at Rutland Plywood for five years. Carl loved to work but due to medical issues, he was forced to retire at 62. Carl liked sports, supporting all of the Boston teams, as well as the “Fighting Irish.” He enjoyed watching his children bowl and later loved supporting his grandson, Tommy, with the sport. Carl also liked watching NASCAR racing. Carl was predeceased by his wife in 2000; his parents; and oldest brother, James. He is survived by his son, Carlos, daughter, Christol, and grandson, Tommy, of Rutland County; his sister, Peggy Belch, of Maine, brothers, Michael, of Rutland, Jack, of Enfield, Connecticut, Thomas, of Rutland, and sister, Mary Denardo, of Rutland Town; as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Church. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held Thursday, April 21, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
