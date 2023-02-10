Carmine M. Ferrara HENDERSON, NV — Carmine M. Ferrara, 79 passed from this life on Friday, August 19th, 2022 following a brief illness. He was a resident of Henderson, NV and a former resident of Rutland, VT. He was born in Mt. Vernon, NY on November 14, 1942 to parents Antoinette (DeSpirito), and Carmine (Tony) Ferrara. He attended Davis High School. He owned several successful businesses over the years, from gas stations to a marina, to a lounge. Many long time residents of Rutland may remember Private Eyes Lounge. His career at the end of his life was an award winning Real Estate Agent. Carmine enjoyed playing golf, and traveling. But his greatest joy was spending time with his wife, Lorraine who passed away on January 10, 2019. Married for almost 50 years, they were truly soulmates, and best friends. Carmine is survived by his brothers, Anthony Ferrara and Raymond Hamel, and their wives. His sons, Carmine Ferrara, Jr. and Joseph Ferrara and a daughter Antoinette Ferrara. He is also survived by grandchildren: Christopher Ferrara, Jonah Ferrara, Randi Grimes and Grace Fitzpatrick. Two daughters predeceased him, Lisa Ferrara on February 5, 2018 and Laura Ferrara Grimes on July 28, 2018. His family takes great comfort in knowing that he is with his greatest love, Lorraine in the afterlife.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.