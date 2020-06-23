Carmine M. Gijanto TICONDEROGA, N.Y. — Carmine M. Gijanto, 88, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Elderwood Nursing Home of Ticonderoga. He was born July 16, 1931, in Ticonderoga, the son of Angelo M. and Mary Ann (Pacca) Gijanto. After attending Ticonderoga High School, he graduated in 1953 from the Albany College of Pharmacy. Mr. Gijanto was U.S. Army veteran, serving mainly in France during the Korean War. On Aug. 18, 1958, he married Isabelle N. Hughes in Watervliet, New York. The following year, he bought the Jeffers’ Block in Ticonderoga, where he owned and operated the Village Pharmacy until 1992. Mr. Gijanto was a third degree member of Ticonderoga Knights of Columbus #333, the Kiwanis and the Elks. He was a past president of Ticonderoga Country Club and a member of the Classic League. He also enjoyed the New York Yankees, Syracuse Orange, playing cards and his Lake George property. Survivors include his daughter, Isabelle M. Kingsley of Pittsford, Vermont; three grandchildren; two brothers, James Gijanto of Ticonderoga and Key Colony Beach, Florida, and John Gijanto of Vero Beach, Florida; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife and a brother, Donald Gijanto. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga, with the Rev. Howard J. Venette, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery of Ticonderoga. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic School, 64 Amherst Ave., Ticonderoga, NY 12883. Arrangements are by Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home in Ticonderoga. For online condolences, visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.
