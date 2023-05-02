Carol A. Duquette WELLS, VT — Carol Ann Duquette, age 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Equinox Terrace in Manchester, Vermont. Carol was born on May 7, 1942, in Manhattan, New York, the daughter of Thomas and Alice (McMahon) Christie. She graduated from Stamford Catholic High School and enlisted in the Air Force. After being honorably discharged, Carol worked as a secretary and bookkeeper until her retirement. After her retirement, she volunteered at Our Neighbors Table in Wells, VT. She loved her extended family and enjoyed having everyone over to celebrate the holidays or birthdays. She also loved attending her grandchildren’s many school and sporting events. Carol enjoyed sitting on her deck reading in the warm months with her beloved dog, Menu. Carol will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Keith Guinipero (Carol) of Hampton, NY, and Raymond Duquette, Jr. (Dody) of Granville, NY, stepdaughter, Beth Burr (Don) of Norwalk, CT, and her brother, Thomas Christie of Little River, SC. She was blessed with eleven grandchildren, Brynn Duquette, Robert Loomis, Benjamin Fox, Emily Thomas, Thomas Fox, Sarah Fox, Richie Fox, Lance Burr, Ashley Burr, Lindsay Burr, and Heather Burr, and four great-grandchildren, Madeline Loomis, Brantley Thomas, Leia Wohlfert and Bradley Wohlfert as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her best friend and companion, her dog Menu. Carol was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Alice (McMahon) Christie. Visitation will be Saturday, May 6th from 1:00 - 3:00 at Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St. in Granville, NY with a memorial service at 3PM.Friends and family are invited to a reception following the memorial service at the Modern Woodman in Wells, VT. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at a later date at the Gerald B H Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Rutland Regional Medical Center and The Equinox Terrace for all of the special care provided to Carol in the last few months. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Our Neighbor’s Table,1963 VT Rte 30 133, Wells, VT 05761 or the at Vermont Food Bank website. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com
