Carol A. Kuiken LAKE BOMOSEEN — Carol Ann (Yskamp) Kuiken, 78, of Hawthorne, NJ, and Lake Bomoseen, passed away on March 21, 2019, with her husband, Richard, at her side. She was born Sept. 10, 1940, in Paterson, NJ. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Calvin College and her Master’s degree in Social Work from Rutgers University. On June 10, 1966, she married Richard Kuiken and they raised two sons, Scott and Bradley. Her life was about service to others, especially children. She had an extensive career in social work and education, before retiring in 2001. Carol loved spending time with family and friends, especially 40+ summers at their home on Lake Bomoseen. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and always had a wonderful dessert recipe to share. Carol is survived by her husband of 52 years, Richard Kuiken; her two sons Scott (Linda), of Castleton, and Brad, of Grand Rapids, MI; her grandchildren Jaidyn and Dylan Kuiken; her brother, John Yskamp, of Ringwood, NJ; her sister, Marie Carsey (Mike), of Omaha, NE; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be Saturday, March 30, 2019, 11 a.m., at Vanderplaat Memorial Home in Franklin Lakes, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Carol’s memory to the Eastern Christian School Association of North Haledon, NJ; or to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Parkinson’s Disease Research in Lebanon, NH. For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.