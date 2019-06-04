Carol A. Maguire NORTH CLARENDON — Carol A. Maguire, 77, of North Clarendon, passed away peacefully May 30, 2019, at Mountain View Center. She was born in Hyde Park, New York, Dec. 19, 1941, the daughter of Paul T. and Rita (Rice) Zeman. Carol was a graduate of Franklin D. Roosevelt High School and Beach Aeronautical School. She was a commercial airline pilot with over 7,000 hours as a pilot-in-command and the Federal Aviation Administration’s coveted ATP pilot rating. At one point, she served as personal pilot for former New York Mayor John V. Lindsay. Later, she was employed with the U.S. Postal Service and served as postmaster in Yampa, Colorado. For several years. she lived in Montrose, Colorado. She was also employed at Mack Molding in Cavendish. Ms. Maguire won many trophies for archery and parachuting. She was an avid mountain climber, ascending all 53 of the 14,000-foot peaks in Colorado and Vermont’s five tallest mountains. She was an animal lover. In 2007, one of her pug dogs won the Best of Breed at the annual Westminster Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York. Surviving is her husband, Robert W. Maguire, of North Clarendon; a sister, Anne Zeman, Ed.D., and brother-in-law, Anthony Manzanetti, J.D., of Elk Grove, CA. She was predeceased by her parents and by a brother, Paul Zeman Jr. Private funeral services will be held at a later date in Montrose, Colorado. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday 4 to 6 p.m. at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
