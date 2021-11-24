Carol A. St. Germain PITTSFORD — Carol Ann St. Germain, age 79, passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at her home in Pittsford. Carol was born in Waterford, Connecticut, on Sept. 26, 1942. She was the daughter of Alton and Heather Rogers. She grew up in Waterford where she received her early education and graduated from Waterford High School, class 1960. She had worked many years as a credit councilor for Sears. June 21, 1963, she married Daniel St. Germain in St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Waterford. The made their home in Stonington, Connecticut. She had been a resident of Pittsford since 2015, moving here from Hamilton, Montana. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brandon. She enjoyed sewing and knitting. She is survived by her husband, Daniel St. Germain, of Pittsford; one son, David M. St. Germain, of Panama City, Florida, and her daughter, Danielle St. Germain, of East Lyme, Connecticut; and a sister, Jean Williams, of Connecticut. Four grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her. She was predeceased by a brother, Buzzy Rogers. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brandon. Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor, will be the celebrant. The graveside committal service and burial will follow the Mass, in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to Brandon Senior Citizens Center, 1541 Forest Dale Road, Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
