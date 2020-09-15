Carol A. Wood PROCTOR — Carol A. Wood, 70, died Sept. 11, 2020, at her home. She was born in Rutland, Jan. 7, 1950, the daughter of Louis and Florence (LaCross) Accavallo. Carol was a 1968 graduate of Rutland High School. She worked at Park Place Florist and also as a receptionist at the Visiting Nurse Assn. of the Southwest Region. Surviving are her husband, Ronald T. Wood Sr. of Proctor; two sons, Ronald Wood Jr. and wife Joanne of Proctor, Brian Wood and wife Tammy of Florence; two brothers, Donald Accavallo of Rutland Town, Lee Accavallo and wife Patty of Estero, Florida; three grandchildren, Christa, Heather and Sydney. She was predeceased by her parents. A celebration of life will be held for immediate family at a later date due to COVID-19. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region, P.O. Box 787, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
