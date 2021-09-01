Carol Ballou Smith CHESTER — The graveside service for Carol Ballou Smith, who died July 26, 2021, will be 11:30 a.m. Sept. 10 in Brookside Cemetery in Chester, with the Rev. Heidi Edson officiating.
Updated: September 1, 2021 @ 3:54 am
