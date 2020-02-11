Carol D. (Havens) Spine NORTHFIELD — Carol D. (Havens) Spine died Feb. 6, 2020, at Mayo Healthcare in Northfield. Mrs. Spine was born in Rutland on May 31, 1924, the daughter of Arthur and Naomi (Hinman) Havens. She graduated from Rutland High School in 1942 and from Rutland Business College. On Sept. 6, 1947, she married Victor Spine at St. Peter Church in Rutland. He died in 2008. Mrs. Spine is survived by a daughter, Dale Schaft and longtime partner Toby Talbot of Calais; two grandsons, Trey Schaft and wife Katie Preston of Providence, Rhode Island, and Trevor Schaft of California. A private burial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763; or Central Vermont Animal Shelter, 1589 VT-14, East Montpelier, VT 05651. Funeral services are under the direction of Guare and Sons Funeral Home in Montpelier. Those wishing to leave condolences online may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
