Carol J. McCormack PITTSFORD — Carol J. McCormack, 80, died Oct. 2, 2019, at her home. She was born Nov. 7, 1938, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Doyle and Catherine (Thompson) Weaver. She graduated in 1956 from Seneca High School in Penn Hill, Pennsylvania. Mrs. McCormack was a teletypist at The Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. Survivors include a son, Jeffery Bauch, and a daughter, Linda Taft, both of Pittsford; four grandchildren and a great-grandson. She was predeceased by her husband, William McCormack, in 1996 and three sisters. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
