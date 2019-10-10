Carol J. McCormack PITTSFORD — Carol J. McCormack, 80, died Oct. 2, 2019, at her home. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA, Nov. 7, 1938, daughter of Doyle and Catherine (Thompson) Weaver. Carol was a 1956 graduate of Seneca High School in Penn Hill, PA. She was a teletypist at The Pentagon in Arlington, VA. Surviving are a son, Jeffery Bauch, of Pittsford; a daughter, Linda Taft, of Pittsford; four grandchildren; a great-grandson. She was predeceased by her husband, William McCormack, in 1996 and three sisters. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
