Carol L. Adam HUBBARDSTON, MA — Carol L. (Werchenski) Adam, 80, of Hubbardston, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Heywood Hospital, Gardner, surrounded by her family. Carol was born in Rutland, Vermont, on June 18, 1942, to Adolph and Doris (McCabe) Werchenski. Carol attended West Rutland Schools where she was majorette in high school. Carol then graduated from Castleton State College where she earned a degree in education. She earned her Master’s degree from Cambridge College. Carol went on to teach in the Marlborough School System for 30-years where she retired in 2000. She was married to Charles Adam of Natick, MA, for 16-years. Carol is survived by her four children, Kevin Adam and his partner Diana Durgin of Exeter, ME, Kristen Adam and fiancé Nick Beauregard of Hubbardston, MA, Meg Adam and her partner Lyle Gravelle of Portsmouth, NH and Stephanie Forde and her husband James of Hubbardston, MA. Carol leaves her beloved grandchildren, Gabrielle Adam of Fort Kent, ME, Isabella Adam of St. Augustine, FL, Zachary Yeaton of Portsmouth, NH, Jason Yeaton of Portsmouth, NH, Emersyn Forde of Hubbardston, MA, Katie Yeaton of Portsmouth, NH and Cameron Forde of Hubbardston, MA. Carol is survived by a brother, Richard Werchenski and his wife Dottie and their three sons, Richard Jr., James and Thomas of Hicksville, NY. Her brother Ronald Werchenski predeceased her. She leaves special people in her life. Two cousins, Sandra Hyzer and her husband Jerry of Wallingford, VT, Nancy Jakubowski and her husband Thomas of Rutland, VT. Rob Yeaton of Portsmouth, NH, Bobbi Jean Grenier of Dexter, ME and Joan Greenwood of West Rutland, VT. She enjoyed spending time with family at Lake George, NY, Saratoga, NY, Hampton Beach, NH, and Disney World. Carol loved going to lunch with her retired teachers and friends. She enjoyed cooking, horseback riding, and gardening—growing her summer squash, zucchini, tomatoes, pumpkins, peaches, pears and apples at her Storybook Farm in Hubbardston. Carol loved her pets and was predeceased by her special pets in her life, Steve, Bob, Lizzie and Phinny. Family and Friends are invited to attend her Graveside Services on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, Worcester Road, Hubbardston, MA. In Carol’s memory please wear bright colored clothing. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Gardner Animal Shelter, c/o 200 Main Street, Gardner, MA 01440. Please reference in memory of Carol L. Adam. Boucher Funeral Home, Inc., 110 Nichols Street, Gardner, MA 01440, is handling the arrangements. boucherfuneral.com
