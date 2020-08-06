Carol L. Tomczak POULTNEY — Carol Lou Tomczak, 82, of Poultney died Sunday evening, Aug. 2, 2020, at the Slate Valley Center in Granville, New York. She was born on March 29, 1938, in New Briton, Connecticut, the only child of Walter and Lulu (Smith) May. She married Frank Tomczak on Feb. 5, 1961. Mrs. Tomczak was resident of Connecticut until relocating to Hampton, New York, then in 1964, she moved to Finel Hollow Road in Poultney, Vermont. She was a former member of the Grange and enjoyed knitting, sewing and various crafts. Mrs. Tomczak had been employed by Telescope, Equinox Hotel and the Indian River Nursing Home. Survivors include a son, Michael Tomczak of California; three grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband in 1974; and a son, Patrick Tomczack, in 2019. There will be no public calling hours. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home.
