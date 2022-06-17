Carol McNealus Jaffe PAWLET — Carol McNealus Jaffe passed away on June 9, 2022. She was a youthful 93 years young at the time of her passing and will be remembered by many as a true friend, wonderful mother of seven children, avid tennis player and a kind and resilient person. Carol was born in Morristown, New .Jersey, at the beginning of the Depression, to Alice Robinson and Philip Evans. As a well-traveled youth, she attended schools in Mountain Lakes, New Jersey, and North Conway, New Hampshire. Often skiing and playing tennis, she was always making many friends. In 1950, she married Joe McNealus. They moved to Manchester, Vermont, and had a life filled with family and sports. A leader in many areas, Carol served on the Pawlet School Board and became a respected member of the community. Later, she became the first female president of the Dorset Field Club. She may have been the first female president of a private tennis/golf club in the country. In 1983, she married Rubin Jaffe and they traveled throughout New England and the world playing national and international tennis tournaments. Carol was ranked number one in her age group countless times. Carol and Rubin were inducted into the New England Tennis Hall of Fame in 1999. Moving part time to Naples, Florida, in 1983 in order to enhance her tennis prowess, she would return to Pawlet to enjoy the summers. She was fortunate to enjoy the last seven years with Ted Donnell and his family. Though we will all miss Carol and her love of life, many of us will not miss the devilish spin with which she would execute her backhand. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes gifts in Carol’s name made to Pawlet Public Library. A celebration for Carol will be held in early July in Vermont. Carol is survived by her children, Neal (Martha), Judith (Mark), Jerry (Marleigh), Sara (Aldo), Michael, Peter, Ellen (Chris); and her grandchildren, Lilly, Andrew, River, Cooper, Leyte, Julie Ann, Joseph and Kali. She was predeceased by Joe McNealus, Rubin Jaffe, and her sister, Mary Savard.
