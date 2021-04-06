Carol Rosenhahn RUTLAND — Carol Rosenhahn, 87, passed away on March 27, 2021. Carol was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Royal and Ethel Knott. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, James Rosenhahn; her parents; and sister, Josephine Albright. She is survived by her daughters, Jan (Thomas) Hassfurther, Judy (Charles) Lavoie and Susan (Jeffrey) Hutcheson; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Charles (Betty) Knott. Carol's family is grateful for the loving care she received from the staff at the Meadows at East Mountain. Services will be held in Ohio at a later date.
