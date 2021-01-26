Carol Sanders Harney FAIR HAVEN — Carol Ann Sanders Harney, 87, of Fair Haven died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Misty Heather Morn in Castleton. She was born July 15, 1933, in Rutland, the daughter of Cloyd and Kathleen (Roach) Sanders. Mrs. Harney was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy in 1951. She was employed many years in the hot lunch program at the Fair Haven Grade School. Mrs. Harney was a longtime member of Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church. Survivors include two sons, Michael Harney and Timothy Harney; two daughters, Mary (Edward) Tomasko and Kathleen Harney; a brother, Richard Sanders; four grandchildren, Daniel (Alyson) Harney, Michael (Lindsey) Jones, Justin Harney and Sara (John) Tomasko; a great-grandson, Lee; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, William Harney, on Jan. 19, 1999; two daughters-in-law, Penny Harney and Michelle Harney; her parents; a brother, Thomas Sanders; and aunts and uncles. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the St. Mary Cemetery in Fair Haven. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church, 10 Washington St., Fair Haven, VT 05743; Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 https://alz.org/; or to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
