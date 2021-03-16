Carol Terwilliger L’Herault PITTSFORD — Carol Ann Terwilliger L’Herault was a devoted daughter, sister, wife and mother and was considered an angel on earth to many with her caring, authentic and honest way. She lived her life full of humility and faith and acted with unselfishness. She passed away peacefully with family present from a COVID-19 related illness, at the UVM Medical Center on March 9, 2021. Carol was born in Paterson, New Jersey, in 1939 and grew up the daughter of an HR director of an aeronautics company. At 12 years old, her family moved to Pittsford, Vermont, to run the Rolling Acres Inn. There, she and her brother experienced large parties and live '40s style music. She lost her father at the early age of 14 and watched her mother become a nurse. This had a profound influence on her and her innate ability to care for people. In 1956, she met her high school sweetheart and future husband at the Pittsford High School where she was a cheerleader. They married in 1961, built a strong family and had three daughters whom she supported in their many endeavors; they were devout to her. Ed and Carol were married almost 60 years and enjoyed many activity-related hobbies including walking, boating and farming in Chittenden. Carol found a niche in two areas: caretaking of the sick and para-education at the Rutland High School. Both were long endeavors that Carol enjoyed while also taking care of her seven grandchildren whenever possible, Zachary and Caitlin Wall, Cooper and Colby Norton, Olivia, William and Isabella Marcinkowski. Carol had a love for life and fun that she shared with all those around her. Carol’s daughters, grandchildren and close network of friends all shared in her zest for fun. She was always smiling and quick to make others do so. Throughout their life, Carol and Ed enjoyed 50 years of boating on Lake Champlain and then after retirement, transitioned to RV travel and camping. The focus of this travel was Needles Island, Florida, and the wonderful gang of friends they enjoyed there for over 12 years. Carol will always be remembered for her huge loving heart and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband, Edward John L’Herault; her daughters, Lori L’Herault Wall and husband Stephen Wall, Deborah L’Herault Norton and husband Todd Norton, Lynn L’Herault Marcinkowski and husband Stanley Michael Marcinkowski; her brother, Peter Terwilliger; many nieces and nephews; and her cousin, Patty Summer Kunzier. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 5 at St. Alphonsus Church in Pittsford. If friends wish to send flowers in remembrance, please have them delivered to Barnard or Aldous funeral homes the day before.
