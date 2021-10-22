Carole A. Notte RUTLAND — Carole Ann Notte, 75, passed away Oct. 19, 2021, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, after a brief illness. Carole was born in Rutland, Vermont, on Aug. 14, 1946, the daughter of Martin and Clementine (Polcaro) Notte. She was a 1964 graduate and a proud member of the Mount St. Joseph Academy community and had been employed by the school for over 25 years. She was an avid fan of MSJ sports teams and of the New York Yankees, New York Giants and Notre Dame. She also enjoyed frequent shopping trips with her dear and lifelong friend, Chris Esposito. Carole is survived by a brother, John Notte (Claire), a brother, Martin Notte (Barbara), and a twin sister, Lucille Notte, all of Rutland. She will be missed by her nieces, Kelly Foley (Mark), of Rutland, Jenna Sonneborn (Dan), of Bristol, Vermont, Melanie Lotto (Dave), of Ballston Spa, New York, and Kendra Moseley (Dave), of Burlington, Vermont. She also leaves grandnieces and nephews, Jack, Abigail, and John Foley, Ethan and Julia Sonneborn, Henry, Grace and Elena Lotto, and Finn Moseley. She was predeceased by her parents; a niece, Lisa Notte; and a nephew, Jon K. Notte. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in St. Peter Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to the funeral Mass, at the Clifford Funeral Home. Contributions in Carole’s name may be made to the MSJ Development Fund, 127 Convent Ave., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
