Carole A. Notte RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Carole A. Notte, 75, who died Oct. 19, 2021, was celebrated Oct. 29 at St. Peter Church. Officiating was the Rev. John Tozak, pastor. Angela Lundrigan was organist. Olivia Boughton was vocalist. Eulogist was Jack Foley. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery. Bearers were Dave Lotto, Dan and Ethan Sonneborn, Mark, Jack and John Foley. Memorial contributions may be made to MSJ Development Fund, 127 Convent Ave., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
