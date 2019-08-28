Carole Ann Morse POULTNEY — Carole Ann Morse, 78, of Poultney, passed away on Monday afternoon, Aug. 26, 2019, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, following complications from diabetes. She was born on March 17, 1941, in Salem, MA, the daughter of Everett and Helen (Shalkowski) Snow. Mrs. Morse graduated from Danvers High School. She married James Arthur Morse Sr. on Aug. 1, 1959. For many years, she was the bookkeeper and secretary for Morse Electric. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, outside campfires, music, and she wrote many beautiful poems. Survivors include four children Jodi Morse Fenton, of Bomoseen, James Morse Jr. and wife Joanna, of Fuquay Varina, NC, Kimberly Morse, of Wells, and Pamela Macomber and husband Allen, of Fair Haven; seven grandchildren Jenni Morse Holmes, Jami Lynn Morse and Jayson Morse, all of NC, Joshua Fenton, Amber Fenton Schneider, Sam Macomber and Haley Macomber, all of VT; two great-grandchildren Colby O’Grady and Liam O’Grady, of NC, also two great-grandchildren due in Oct./Nov.; a sister, June St. Hilaire, and two brothers Jim Snow and Dennis Snow, all of MA; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband in 2004. There will be a private celebration of life for the family at a later date. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
