Carole G. LaFond RUTLAND — Carole Grace LaFond, 78, died Feb. 1, 2021, at The Pines. She was born July 8, 1942, in Derby, Connecticut, the daughter of James and Gretchen Randall. Mrs. LaFond worked in food service at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Survivors include three children, Marc LaFond of Rutland, Paula Rooker of Castleton and Cara-Lee LaFond of Prescott, Arizona; a brother, James Randall of Nunnelly, Tennessee; a grandson and an aunt. She was predeceased by her husband, Reginald Lafond, in 1977. Burial will be held at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
