Caroline Rowlett O'Handley PITTSFORD — Caroline Rowlett O’Handley died peacefully of natural causes at The Meadows in Rutland on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. She was 92. Born in Newton Center, raised in West Brookfield and Springfield, Massachusetts, she was the middle child of Richard Stewart Rowlett, a WW1 Army veteran, and Helen Louise Wyckoff, of Holyoke. “Granny Caroline” attended Wheelock College near Fenway Park when the Citgo sign was new and was grateful that her beloved Red Sox chose one of her favorite songs, “Sweet Caroline,” to sing during seventh-inning stretches. After college, she married Ramon Burke, had a son, John Stewart Burke, and lived in Potters Bar, England, near London, and Maracaibo, Venezuela, among other locations. Following divorce and working at Allen & Co. in New York City, she fell in love with and married recently-widowed retired Naval Capt. John "Jack" Grenville O’Handley. They settled in Maplewood, New Jersey, where they had two sons Richard Alexander and Thomas Rowlett. In 1969, they moved to Pittsford, where they began a new life in the country at Split Rock Farm on Adams Road. There, Caroline excelled in her talents as a homemaker and also pursued her passion for real estate, first working at Frank Punderson Agency and then setting out on her own. When her dear husband, Jack, died in 1984, she re-imagined her life by relocating for part of the year to Bequia, a small island in the West Indies, where she built a house designed by Chittenden friend, Pat Richards. She volunteered at the medical clinic, voraciously read books and from her veranda, watched boats come into Admiralty Bay. For many years, she traveled between her two homes in Pittsford and Bequia, though gradually less often until in 2014, she relocated full time to Vermont where she was warmly welcomed home by the community. Her friends — including Mary Cadwell, who visited Caroline every Monday at The Meadows — hadn’t forgotten her. And, when son “Tommy” visited from Brooklyn, they drove all over Rutland County, popped in to walk the aisles at Kamuda’s, or attended Pittsford Congregational Church, where they saw old friends like Judy Reynolds and Dorothy Terwilliger. Caroline was blessed during her last year of life to have the loving care of Colleen Conway, who took her for driving jaunts to Mountain Top Inn, over to Rochester for lunch, and one most memorable drive to Exeter, Caroline clutching the invitation all the way for her grandson Billy’s graduation from Phillips Exeter Academy. Caroline lived a long and fruitful life, and is survived by three stepchildren Marie Elizabeth "Betty" Amer, John "Jack" Grenville O’Handley Jr. and Joan Anne "Jan" Mackell-Privilegi; a step-daughter-in-law, Carol Anne O’Handley, widow of Robert "Bob" Charles O’Handley; numerous step-grandchildren; as well as her sons John Burke and Thomas O’Handley, his wife, Jayme, and their son, Billy. A memorial service and celebration in Pittsford is planned for Saturday, June 20, 2020. Donations can be made in Caroline’s name to the Maclure Library, P.O. Box 60, Pittsford, VT 05763.
