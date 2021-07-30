Carolyn Ballou Smith CHESTER — Carolyn Ballou Smith, 94, died Monday, July 26, 2021, at her home. She was born April 14, 1927, at Springfield Hospital, the daughter of Paul Holton Ballou and Grace Carpenter Ballou. She attended Chester schools and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from The University of Vermont, where she was active in Pi Beta Phi Sorority. Mrs. Smith was the principal’s secretary at John Jay High School in Cross River, New York, retiring in 1981; the 1981 Senior Class dedicated their yearbook to her. She volunteered with Hospice and worked at the Springfield Health and Rehabilitation Center for a short time. She was a member of the Congregational Church of Chester and Women’s Fellowship group. Survivors include her children, Susan Donnell, Sydney Berman, Stephanie and Roderick Smith; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Mrs. Smith was predeceased by her brother, Paul Ballou, and husband Thomas Sheehan. The graveside service will be at a later date in Brookside Cemetery in Chester. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
