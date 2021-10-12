Carolyn Blake-Bashaw SPRINGFIELD – Carolyn Blake-Bashaw, 81, died peacefully Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at the Springfield Hospital. She was born Oct. 31, 1939, in Bellows Falls, the daughter of Carol and Marion Fair Blake. Carolyn attended school at Kurn Hattin and was a graduate of Walpole (New Hampshire) High School. Following high school, she served in the U.S. Air Force, later did some secretarial work and home health care. Carolyn was very proud of her work on public television. She was very spiritual and enjoyed music and cooking, especially her prize-winning apple pies. Survivors include three sons, Marshal Diakon of Texas; Randy Bennett of California; Samuel Colby of Springfield; one daughter, Susannah Gravel of Randolph; two brothers, Clifford and Gerry Blakel; and one sister, Linda Kenniston; grandchildren, Ryan and Aspen Gravel, Joshua Bennett, Noah and Raelynn Colby, great grand daughter Kianna Bennett. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Carol Bashaw; and several brothers and sisters; and her son, Wade Bennett. There will be a calling hour on Saturday Oct. 16, at 10 a.m. at the Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls. Burial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the Immanuel Church Yard Cemetery in Bellows Falls. A reception will follow after the burial service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.