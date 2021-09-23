Carolyn “Connie” Loizeaux SUDBURY — Carolyn “Connie” R. Loizeaux, age 97, passed peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at her home in Sudbury, Vermont. “Connie” was born in Buffalo, New York, on Jan. 13, 1924, to Harmon “Rosie” and Grace (Spencer) Rosenkrans. She moved to Plainfield, New Jersey, in 1926. After graduating from Plainfield High School in 1942, she attended Plainfield School of Art, the Art Institute of Buffalo, and the Grand Central School of Art in New York City. She then attended William & Mary College in Williamsburg, Virginia, and the Art Students League of New York City. On Oct. 2, 1945, she married her high school sweetheart and World War II P-38 pilot, Richard Cronkite Loizeaux. After living in Plainfield, New Jersey, for 17 years, in 1962, they moved to Greenrange Farm in Sudbury, where Connie worked the farm with her husband. They retired in 1987 and moved to a home they built overlooking the farm they loved. Connie made each season of her life fruitful. In the first season, she was a budding dancer and proficient oil and watercolor artist, with professional potential in both fields. In her second season, she was a happy 1950s suburban homemaker with four active children, a big garden, and service at her local church. In her third season, she found fulfillment as a farmer’s wife raising her own food, baling hay, nurturing calves, and playing piano for the Whiting Community Church Sunday School. In the fourth season of her life, Connie found joy in competitive swimming with Dick, serving as an active member of Brandon Baptist Church; but her greatest joy, second to her husband, came from her four married children (Donna Wilson, Richard “Dick” Loizeaux, Peter Loizeaux and Denise Walton), 13 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren. Friends may call at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, from 1-3 p.m. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, at Brandon Baptist Church. Pastor Bob Bove will officiate. The graveside committal service and burial will follow in the family lot in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to “The 3rd Choice” at www.the3rdchoice.org
