Carolyn (Coulter) Peckham POWNAL — Carolyn (Coulter) Peckham passed away on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, at her home in Pownal, surrounded by her family. She was 85 years young. Carolyn was born on Jan. 20, 1936, in Cambridge, New York, the third child of James and Mary (Curtis) Coulter. She attended Bennington schools, Springfield College and later received her degree in education from North Adams State College in 1973. She taught at Cora B. Whitney Elementary School for over 20 years. On Sept. 20, 1957, Carolyn married Burton Leon Peckham and together, they raised their four daughters, Sarah, Sandy, Sue and Sharon, on the family’s farm. After their retirement (farming and teaching), they began their next venture in life sharing their love for gardening and began Peckham’s Farm and Greenhouses. Carolyn had an innate love for flowers and family. She was an adored daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. The farm was a much-loved place where her family and friends came together for holidays, celebrations and summer visits compete with bonfires, card games, delicious home-cooked meals and too many memories to count. Beyond her family, Carolyn loved her church (The First Baptist Church of Bennington) where she had served as a deacon and was a devoted member of the church community for many decades. In addition, she also served on various community boards (school and town). She was an avid Red Sox and Celtics fan and enjoyed watching games with her brother, Larry (whom she was grateful to live with for the last five years on the farm). Carolyn loved her dogs, sweets for breakfast and coffee at any hour. She was known for her quick wit, compassionate spirit and big heart. Carolyn was predeceased by her husband, Burton Peckham; her parents, James and Mary Coulter; and her brother, Ronald Coulter. She is survived by her four daughters, Sarah Peckham (C. Hunter Scribner), Sandra (Steven) Capriola, Susan (Tyre K.) Jones and Sharon (Kenneth) Terry; her brother, Dr. Lawrence Coulter; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Capriola (Thomas) Sullivan, Kimberly Capriola, Kevin Capriola, Kristen Jones, Lauren Jones, Erin Terry and Brandon Terry; three great-grandsons, Gavin and Maddox McCann, and Gabriel Sullivan; one great-granddaughter, Olive Josephine Hollis Bleau; nieces, nephews and many dear friends. The family would like to thank Carolyn’s dedicated caregivers, compassionate friends, neighbors and community for their constant help and support. FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours will be held at The First Baptist Church at 601 Main St. in Bennington, Vermont, on Saturday, April 10, at 12 p.m. Funeral services will follow at the same location at 1 p.m.. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Pownal. E.P. Mahar & Sons Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. To watch the live stream of the funeral, please view the Zoom link http://bit.ly/CarolynPeckhamfuneral. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a celebration of life scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions in Carolyn Peckham’s memory may be made to the First Baptist Church of Bennington, the Pownal Rescue Squad or another place of your choice in her memory. Guestbook condolences may be made to www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
