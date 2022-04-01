Carolyn E. Landers SARASOTA, Fla. — Carolyn E. Landers, 94, died Feb. 9, 2022, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. She was born in Rutland, Vermont, on Oct. 3, 1927, the daughter of Howard and Julia Taggart, of Cavendish, Vermont. Carolyn attended Cavendish School until she and her family moved to Rutland in 1941. She went on to graduate from Rutland High School in 1945. She married Herbert Landers on April 6, 1947. They raised three daughters in Rutland until 1974 when then moved to Sarasota. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband of 41 years; and a sister, Ella June Lee, of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Survivors are a brother, Richard Taggart (Mary), of Rutland; three daughters, Susan Shufelt (Dan), of Fort Pierce, Florida, Barbara Fowler (Mike), of Sarasota, and Donna Gallagher (Keith) of Center Rutland, Vermont; five grandchildren, Kelly Gersh (Alan), of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Jamie Fowler, of Sarasota, Nathan Fowler, of Sarasota, Kristina Doty (Tom), of Proctor, Vermont, and Ryan Gallagher, of Rutland; also, a great-granddaughter, Isla Doty, of Proctor; and several nieces and nephews. At Carolyn's request, there will be no services. She was loved by all who knew her.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.