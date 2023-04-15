Carolyn Enzor FORT EDWARD, NY AND RUTLAND, VT — Carolyn (Bibb) Enzor, 88 formerly of Rutland, VT, passed away peacefully at her home with her family at her side. Born on December 19, 1934 in Birmingham, Alabama, she was a daughter of the late Cassius and Louise Bibb. Carolyn graduated high school in Gadsden Alabama and went on to attend Emma Sampson College in Gadsden, earning her associate degree. On June 19, 1959 she married Ken Enzor and they have enjoyed almost 64 wonderful years together. Carolyn was a homemaker and a wonderful mother. In her earlier years she worked as a bank teller and bookkeeper in the Birmingham area. Carolyn and Ken moved to Rutland several years ago and, upon Ken’s retirement, they moved to South Carolina and then recently back to Vermont. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by a sister, Marilyn Griffies; and a brother, Danny Bibb. She is survived by her beloved husband, Ken Enzor of Fort Edward, NY; two sons, Lamar Enzor of Manchester, VT and Greg Enzor and his wife, Benita of Charlotte, NC; her grandchildren, Justin, Rachael and Nicole; a great-grandchild, Peyton; and her brother, Tommy Bibb of Denver, CO. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.careltonfuneralhome.net.
