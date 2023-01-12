Carolyn G. Whitt RUTLAND — Carolyn Gilligan Whitt, 66, died Jan. 6, 2023, at her home. She was born in Nashville, TN, March 26, 1956, daughter of Kenneth J. and Jean (Morgan) Gilligan. Carolyn graduated from Rutland High School and attended Wellesley College. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Carolyn was a LNA private duty nurse. She loved her children, family, friends and grand doggies. Surviving is a son, Gary Whitt and a daughter, Kara Ramsey both of N. Charleston, SC; 2 brothers, Joseph Gilligan of Charleston, SC and Sean Gilligan of Bomoseen; 5 sisters, Mary Ellen Grace, Margaret Wetmore and Katy French all of Rutland, Sheila Cox of Manchester, NH and Bridgid Hubbard of Rutland; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Andrew M. Whitt in 2018. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 pm Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Christ the King Church. Burial will be at a later date in St. Bridget’s Cemetery in West Rutland. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm in the Clifford Funeral Home.
